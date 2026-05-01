Kylie Jenner sued again: Second housekeeper alleges "harsh" abuse

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Kylie Jenner is facing a second lawsuit within a week, as another former staff member has accused the reality star and her companies of workplace mistreatment.

The latest complaint was filed by Juana Delgado Soto on April 29, alleging that she experienced harsh treatment while working as a housekeeper. According to the lawsuit, she claims Jenner failed to intervene despite being informed of alleged abuse by other staff members, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Soto has filed the case against Jenner, her supervisor Itzel Sibrian, and several associated entities, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services, and La Maison Family Services. The lawsuit includes allegations such as unpaid wages, harassment, racial discrimination, and failure to prevent or address workplace misconduct.

According to court documents cited in reports, Soto claims she was denied proper meal and rest breaks during her employment. She alleges the situation worsened in late 2023 after Sibrian became her supervisor. In 2024, Soto reportedly filed a complaint with human resources, accusing Sibrian of mocking her accent, immigration status, and race.

Although Sibrian was temporarily removed following the complaint, Soto claims she later returned and retaliated by reducing her pay, increasing her workload, and changing her schedule.

This case follows a separate lawsuit filed on April 17 by another former employee, Hernandez Vasquez, who alleged “severe and pervasive harassment” during her time working for Jenner between September 2024 and August 2025. Both plaintiffs are represented by attorney Della Shaker.

A spokesperson for Jenner has declined to comment, stating that she had not yet reviewed the latest lawsuit.

The new legal action adds to growing scrutiny over workplace conditions surrounding high-profile figures and their business operations.

News.Az