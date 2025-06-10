UN peacekeepers face attack by locals in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN peacekeepers claimed that they were attacked in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam saying such incidents “endanger the security and stability” of the region.

The UN peacekeeping mission (Unifil) said a patrol, which had been co-ordinated with the Lebanese Army, was confronted by people throwing rocks in the vicinity of Hallusiyat Al Tahta, News.Az reports citing The National.

A video posted online showed a Finnish peacekeeper being slapped by one of the group.

“The group attempted to obstruct the patrol using aggressive means, including throwing stones at the peacekeepers. One peacekeeper was struck, fortunately, no injuries were reported,” Unifil said.

“In response, Unifil personnel employed non-lethal measures to ensure the safety of both the patrol members and those present,” it added.

The situation was defused when the Lebanese army intervened, allowing the peacekeeping force to continue its patrol, Unifil said.

“It is unacceptable that Unifil peacekeepers continue to be targeted,” it added.

Unifil is part of a five-member committee to supervise the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group and political party.

Mr Salam condemned the “repeated attacks” against Unifil, saying “these actions endanger the security and stability of southern Lebanon and its people and endanger the national interest”.

The past weeks saw several confrontations between residents of southern Lebanon and members of Unifil. They are typically defused by the Lebanese army and rarely escalate.

Last year's ceasefire agreement states that only Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers may be posted in the country's south, which is traditionally a stronghold of Hezbollah.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw its troops from Lebanon according to the deal, but instead continues to bomb southern Lebanon daily and occupy five points of Lebanese territory.

Israeli media reported at the weekend that Israel and the US had agreed to end its mandate, which is renewed annually by the UN Security Council. Officials in Washington and Lebanon told The National that the reports were incorrect.

Mr Salam said Lebanon was keen to renew Unifil's mandate in order to ensure “that security and stability are maintained on the southern border”.

Unifil peacekeepers were posted in 1978 after Israel invaded southern Lebanon, and the force is tasked with monitoring breaches from both sides of the border.

Its area of operations extends from the Blue Line – the UN-delineated border between Lebanon and Israel – to the Litani River, about 30km from the border.

News.Az