UN peacekeepers in Lebanon express concern over daily Israeli ceasefire violations

The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expressed concern on Wednesday over daily Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon, calling for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Speaking to Anadolu during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the UNIFIL establishment in Naqoura, south Lebanon, spokesman Andrea Tenenti said Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory violate not only UN Security Council Resolution 1701 but also Lebanon’s sovereignty, News.Az reports citing foriegn media.

“It’s critical to emphasize the need for the Israeli army to withdraw from southern Lebanon, from the area it currently occupies, and for the Lebanese army to fully redeploy there,” Tenenti said.

He affirmed that the Lebanese army stands “fully committed and ready” to take up its role. Stability, he added, hinges on this redeployment and Israel’s exit.

UNIFIL’s Mission Head And Commander, Gen. Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, also called for de-escalation, stressing that the peacekeeping force remains dedicated to reducing tensions and fostering dialogue for a lasting ceasefire.

He noted that since Oct. 7, 2023, the situation has grown increasingly complex, demanding resilience and adaptation, according to a statement by the UN mission.

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a complete halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a weapons-free zone between the Blue Line, a de facto border, and the Litani River in southern Lebanon, with exceptions for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

“Before hostilities, the region had been stable for 18 years, but the escalation of September last year has left villages in ruins and people displaced,” he added.

“We are entering a new chapter, working alongside the Lebanese Armed Forces to clear roads, make repairs, and remove explosives,” he said.

He highlighted the Lebanese army’s role as the “sole guarantor of security and sovereignty in the south.”

The UN official said the successful implementation of resolution 1701 “can only be achieved through our joint efforts, with UNIFIL and Lebanese Armed Forces working hand in hand to prevent escalations, maintain stability, and reinforce state authority in southern Lebanon.”

“A return to stability will create conditions for addressing obstacles to peace, he added. “Through tripartite meetings, potentially with external partners, we can support to resolve Blue Line terrain disputes and advance towards lasting security.”

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 92 victims and injuries to more than 285.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

News.Az