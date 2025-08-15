UN plastic treaty talks collapse once more

Nonetheless, Heunicke added, a new draft treaty text presented Friday morning was "far more ambitious than the first draft that was presented some days ago," which "shows us that it is possible to build the bridges."

Sticking points throughout the negotiations have included how and whether to regulate plastic products globally, how binding the measures should be, language on reducing plastic production and financial support mechanisms to implement the treaty.

Civil society groups were bitterly disappointed by the outcome. No new draft text was formally accepted, so any future talks will be based on the draft from the Busan negotiations in December.

Many are calling on countries to abandon a consensus-based approach — which seeks to bring all countries on board rather than putting the treaty to a vote — arguing that the veto power the process offers has been weaponized by countries that don't actually want a treaty.

"What this meeting has shown is that this cannot go on like this," said David Azoulay of the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) told POLITICO. "This is pointless ... If we don't try to change the rules, we're going to get the same result."