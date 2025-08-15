UN plastic treaty talks collapse once more

United Nations negotiations on a global treaty to end plastic pollution broke down early Friday, after participating countries were unable to reach consensus on the fundamental framework of the agreement.
The latest setback in discussions followed a ten-day summit in the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. After nearly three years of deliberations, it was meant to be the final round of negotiations after previous talks in Busan, South Korea also failed to yield a deal, News.Az reports citing Politico.
The U.N. has now hosted six rounds of talks between some 190 countries since 2022 aimed at coming up with a treaty to "end plastic pollution." The plastics industry currently accounts for 3.4 percent of the world’s total greenhouse gas emissions and plastic production is on track to almost triple by 2060.