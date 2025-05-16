UN rights chief alerts to possible 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the U.N.'s human rights chief condemned Israel's intensified attacks in Gaza and what seems to be an effort to permanently remove the population, describing it as "ethnic cleansing."

"This latest barrage of bombs... and the denial of humanitarian assistance underline that there appears to be a push for a permanent demographic shift in Gaza that is in defiance of international law and is tantamount to ethnic cleansing," Volker Türk said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A two-month ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed in March, shortly after Israel reimposed a total blockade on Gaza that aid agencies say has sparked critical food shortages, with famine looming.

Israeli media reported Friday that the military had stepped up its offensive in Gaza following government approval of a plan to retake the territory earlier this month, though the army has yet to formally announce its threatened expansion of the campaign.

Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that a clear intensification in attacks this week raised fears the wider Israeli offensive had begun.

"We must stop the clock on this madness," he said, urging all parties, including third states with direct influence, to stop the assault.

