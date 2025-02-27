News.az
Tag:
Human Rights
Azerbaijan’s parliament condemns European Parliament resolution
19 Dec 2025-13:10
Belarus frees Nobel prize winner Ales Bialiatski
13 Dec 2025-20:43
Australia’s first deportation to Nauru raises human rights concerns
29 Oct 2025-12:44
Azerbaijan and Türkiye explore human rights cooperation
29 Sep 2025-21:33
Farage unveils radical plan to repeal rights laws and deport asylum seekers
26 Aug 2025-15:46
UN: At least 1,760 Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza since may
16 Aug 2025-13:45
UN Rights Chief urges immediate halt to Israeli plan for Gaza takeover
08 Aug 2025-12:50
UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous drift’ amid rising war, mistrust, and disinformation
31 Jul 2025-17:55
UN rights chief alerts to possible 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
16 May 2025-23:35
EU encouraged to address human rights concerns with India during upcoming visit
27 Feb 2025-18:29
