UN SC to discuss Ukraine on Tuesday

The UN Security Council will convene on April 19 to discuss Ukrainian refugees during the ongoing conflict in the country, News.az reports citing Sputnik.

The meeting is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST (19:00 GMT).

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian border guard spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that most Ukrainian refugees will no longer be able to leave the country without international passports, and an exception can be made only for those who are fleeing regions hit by hostilities.

