UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Libya as death toll rises

The UN Security Council said in a Friday statement that it is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Libya’s capital city of Tripoli amid an increase in the numb

"The members of the Security Council condemned the attack on the detention centre near Tripoli on 2 July, which resulted in 56 people killed and over 130 injured. The members of the Security Council stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire", the statement said.

The UN Security Council urged all parties to the conflict in Libya to respect the arms embargo, abstain from undertaking any actions that would result in aggravating the situation and swiftly return to the United Nations-led political process.

The UNSC expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Libya, particularly regarding migrant detention centres.

The statement comes two days after the UNSC held an urgent meeting on the current situation in Libya.

Since the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by US-supported Islamic extremists in 2011, the country has been divided between two governments. The eastern part is controlled by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the western part by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

In April, the LNA launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA. The LNA has already taken under its control a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport.

