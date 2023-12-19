UN Security Council postpones vote on Arab resolution on Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council intends to vote on a new draft Arab resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Tuesday, December 19, Ecuador's permanent mission to the UN, which chaired the body in December, told journalists, News.Az reports citing TASS.

A Security Council meeting was expected to be held on Monday to vote on a new Middle East resolution, but it was excluded from the work schedule for December 18. "Upon request from the UAE, the presidency is currently working on rescheduling the meeting for tomorrow morning," the mission said.

