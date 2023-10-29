Yandex metrika counter

UN Security Council to convene meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
UN Security Council to convene meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 31, according to Brazil’s Permanent Mission to the UN, News.Az reports citing TASS. 

"At the request of Ecuador and France, we are convening a meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine," said the mission of Brazil, which is president of the UN Security Council in October.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      