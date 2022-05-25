U.N. Security Council to vote 'in coming days' on N.Korea sanctions, U.S. official says

The U.N. Security Council will vote in the "coming days" on a U.S.-led push to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches by banning tobacco, cutting oil exports to Pyongyang and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

North Korea fired three missiles on Wednesday, including one thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, after U.S. President Joe Biden ended a trip to Asia. It was the latest in a string of missile launches by North Korea this year.

