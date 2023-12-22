UN Security Council vote on Gaza humanitarian resolution postponed again

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council once again postponed its vote on the draft humanitarian resolution about the situation in the Gaza Strip, authored by a group of Arab nations, Ecuador's permanent representative to the UN said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"The vote was postponed until Friday," said Jose de la Gasca, whose country chairs the UN Security Council in December.

The vote has already been postponed several times.

The countries are now having "very high discussions" to "reach a text that will in fact be adopted," said Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, permanent representative of the UAE, which co-sponsored the resolution.

News.Az