Chris Jericho pays tribute to Sabu at AEW Double or Nothing - VIDEO

Chris Jericho pays tribute to Sabu at AEW Double or Nothing - VIDEO

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Chris Jericho paid a special tribute to late hardcore wrestling legend Sabu on Sunday night during a chaotic Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing.

The match featured a massive 14-man tag team showcase that lasted just over 31 minutes inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Jericho joined forces with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and the Young Bucks to defeat the team of Ricochet, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, Mark Davis, Andrade El Idolo, David Finlay, and Clark Connors, News.Az reports, citing AOL.

.@IAmJericho celebrates the win with a tribute to the hardcore legend Sabu!



Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/rNdmYWUnEc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2026

The wild brawl utilized a bizarre assortment of weapons, including vacuum bags, tennis balls, shopping carts, and a full-scale food fight. The closing sequence saw Bishop Kaun absorb a devastating seven-way superkick before Jericho executed his signature Lionsault to secure the pinfall victory.

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Following the match, Jericho celebrated by intentionally leaping through a setup table and pointing his finger toward the sky. On commentary, Taz explained the poignant gesture to viewers, noting that Sabu famously crashed through tables as his trademark post-match victory celebration.

The tribute carried deep personal and historical meaning for Jericho. Sabu passed away on May 11, 2025, during a time when Jericho was on a hiatus from AEW television. Furthermore, the pay-per-view took place on the exact three-year anniversary of Sabu’s shocking AEW debut on the May 24, 2023, episode of Dynamite. In that appearance, Sabu was introduced as the special guest enforcer for Jericho's own unsanctioned match against Adam Cole at the 2023 edition of Double or Nothing.

News.Az