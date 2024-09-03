UN thanks Azerbaijan for prioritizing climate transparency ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva has expressed gratitude to Baku for prioritizing climate transparency ahead of the COP29 climate conference, scheduled to take place this November.

Addressing high-level dialogue on "Enhancing Climate Transparency through Universal Participation in the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF)" in Baku on Wednesday, Andreeva emphasized that the UN is urging countries to submit their first Biennial Transparency Reports (BTR) by the end of this year.She also recommended that states report on total greenhouse gas emissions across all economic sectors.“These reports are crucial for tracking climate change progress and implementing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs),” the UN official noted.Additionally, Andreeva affirmed UN’s continued support for Azerbaijan in its preparations for COP29 and the launch of the Baku Global Transparency Platform.

News.Az