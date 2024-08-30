UN urges Armenia to address issue of missing Azerbaijanis with sensitivity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Families of missing persons have the right to know the whereabouts of their missing relatives, Stefan Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General told Report's US bureau.

According to official data, around 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens have gone missing as a result of the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.Dujarric called on Armenia to be sensitive about this issue, noting that the families and loved ones of missing persons have the right to at least know where they are.He added that they have the right to have their loved ones released, to know what happened to them."We have been encouraging all member states to be sensitive and take action on this issue," Dujarric said, noting that the UN is ready to work with Azerbaijan and any governments willing to work with the UN on resolving this humanitarian problem.

News.Az