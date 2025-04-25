UN urges Pakistan, India to show maximum restraint

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations (UN) urged Pakistan and India to show maximum restraint as the nuclear-armed rivals imposed tit-for-tat diplomatic measures over a deadly shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We very much appeal to both the governments [...] to exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we've seen do not deteriorate any further," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told journalists in New York, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

"Any issues between Pakistan and India, we believe, can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 men at the popular tourist site of Pahalgam.

Denying any involvement, Islamabad called attempts to link Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack "frivolous" and vowed to respond to any Indian action.

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains," a statement from the PM's Office said, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the high-level National Security Committee meeting with top military chiefs.

