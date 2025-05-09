UN warns: Aid must not pressure Gaza evacuations
On Friday, UNICEF stated that the closure of Gaza Strip border crossings by Israeli forces will worsen the hardships faced by children and families, and condemned the requirement of facial recognition technology for accessing humanitarian aid.
"The only thing entering Gaza now is bombs, while everything necessary for a child's survival has been banned, and in many ways, proudly banned," UNICEF spokesperson, James Elder said in remarks. He considered this situation to represent "a profound moral collapse, and no one will escape the price of this indifference," News.Az reports citing foreign media.
He pointed out that according to the proposed plan, only 60 aid trucks will be delivered to the Gaza Strip per day, representing one-tenth of what was delivered during the ceasefire. He considered this "insufficient to meet the needs of 2.1 million people, including 1.1 million children."
Elder also expressed deep concern about the proposed use of facial recognition technology as a precondition for aid delivery, adding that screening and monitoring beneficiaries "for intelligence and military purposes violates all humanitarian principles," calling for the lifting of the closure and the entry of humanitarian aid to save lives in the Gaza Strip.
On several occasions UNICEF revealed that the situation of children in Gaza is on the verge of catastrophe, calling for the occupation to allow the entry of life-saving aid to the population of the Strip.