UN warns of catastrophic hunger crisis in South Sudan as famine risk looms

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A joint statement from UN agencies released on Tuesday warns that conflict and displacement are intensifying a massive hunger crisis in South Sudan, with 7.8 million people—56% of the population—facing high levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2026.

The crisis has reached a critical point, with 73,300 people now experiencing Phase 5 (Catastrophic) hunger, representing a staggering 160% increase from previous estimates, News.Az reports, citing UN Geneva.

The situation is particularly dire for the country’s youth, as 2.2 million children suffer from acute malnutrition. Projections through July indicate that 700,000 children will face severe acute malnutrition, the most life-threatening form of the condition. Additionally, 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished, placing both mothers and infants at extreme risk.

The emergency is being driven by a combination of escalating conflict, mass displacement, economic decline, and climate shocks. In Jonglei and Upper Nile states, nearly 300,000 people have been displaced, leaving many communities entirely cut off from humanitarian aid. UN officials warn of a credible risk of famine in four counties across these states, while 11 counties are projected to face "Extremely Critical" malnutrition outcomes.

Humanitarian efforts are currently engaged in a race against time to deliver life-saving supplies before the onset of the rainy season. However, repeated blockages and a lack of funding have hampered access to health and nutrition services. Compounding the lack of food, outbreaks of cholera, malaria, and measles are further devastating vulnerable populations. The UN is calling for immediate international funding to provide food assistance, clean water, and medical treatment to prevent the crisis from deteriorating further.

News.Az