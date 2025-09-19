UNC Wilmington shooting: Active shooter alert issued on campus as first videos of the suspected gunman emerge -VIDEO

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington went into lockdown Thursday after receiving reports of an armed individual on campus, News.Az reports citing the West News 6.

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington issued a lockdown after the school received reports of a person with a gun on campus on Thursday. Local media outlet WWAY reported that the alert was issued around 7:20 PM local time.

“UNCW Alert! University Police have received unconfirmed reports of gunman on campus. UPD is investigating. Shelter in place at this time,” UNC Wilmington posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. As per WWAY, the University Police Department is investigating the reports. It is unclear whether the threat is real or not.

Meanwhile, locals shared videos of a person carrying what appeared to be a gun. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the visuals yet.

