Uncertainty surrounds reports of attack in Iraq

An Iraqi security official told The Associated Press that U.S. officials had informed them of missile launches on Monday targeting the Ain al-Assad base, which houses U.S. troops in western Iraq.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, News.Az reports citing AP news.

However, he said, the missiles never arrived. No group claimed responsibility for an attack on the base.

A US military official who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment said there was no confirmed attack on the base in Iraq.

“The only confirmed attack on a US base was in Qatar,” he said.

