Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, UNDP hold discussions to enhance cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) plans to render support in the restoration of the conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan, UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti said at the meeting with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Jabbarov stressed the fruitful cooperation of Azerbaijan with various specialized UN structures, the signing of a number of documents and the implementation of joint projects.

Reminding that a framework document on cooperation in the field of sustainable development for 2021-2025 was signed between the UN and the Azerbaijani government on March 1, 2021, the minister of economy stressed that the document will contribute to the social and economic reforms, achievement of development goals in accordance with national priorities and the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The information on the measures being taken by the Azerbaijani government to eliminate the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for the economy was given, the high assessment of UNDP's support in this sphere was highlighted at the meeting.

Fracassetti stressed that UNDP conducted the surveys in 2020-2021 to assess the impact of the coronavirus on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan and offered support in the development of a competitive package for SMEs aimed at eliminating the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News.Az

News.Az