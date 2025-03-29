UNESCO launches biosphere reserve to promote biodiversity conservation along Kenya-Uganda border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Friday launched the Mount Elgon Transboundary Biosphere Reserve to promote biodiversity conservation along the Kenya-Uganda border, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Louise Haxthausen, UNESCO regional director for Eastern Africa, said in a statement that biosphere reserves, protected areas meant for the conservation of plants and animals, ensure that the unique biodiversity and ecological richness of Mount Elgon are preserved for future generations.

"The designation of the reserve strengthens conservation efforts by promoting coordinated policies, shared research, and sustainable management practices between the two countries," Haxthausen said during the launch at Suam, a border crossing between Kenya and Uganda.

Haxthausen said the reserves also foster collaboration between researchers, conservationists, and policymakers to enable them to develop innovative approaches to environmental management and ensure long-term sustainability.

According to Haxthausen, the Mount Elgon forests act as carbon sinks, while their water catchment services sustain agriculture and biodiversity.

Haxthausen urged the Kenyan and Ugandan governments to cooperate and implement conservation strategies, enforce environmental policies, and promote awareness among the people who depend on the Mount Elgon Ecosystem.

Silvia Museiya, principal secretary in Kenya's Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, said Kenya and Uganda are in the process of establishing a framework for joint conservation efforts, ecosystem management, and sustainable development across the borderlands.

The Mount Elgon Ecosystem, a key biodiversity hotspot in East Africa supporting diverse flora and fauna as well as millions of people, including indigenous communities dependent on its resources, has been designated as the region's first and Africa's second transboundary biosphere reserve by UNESCO, ensuring a balance between ecological conservation and local livelihoods.

