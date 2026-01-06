Unexploded bomb causes major delays at UK train station

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unexploded wartime bomb was discovered near a major transport hub, leading to the evacuation of passengers and causing significant delays.

Train services across Birmingham were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the device – believed to be an old mortar – was discovered near a railway line, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

It was found at Duddeston Mill Trading Estate, on Duddeston Mill Road, Washwood Heath, at around 9.45am, triggering an immediate emergency response.

A 100‑metre exclusion zone was set up around the site while specialists assessed the device.

Network Rail said it was working with the police, adding that services would remain disrupted while the incident is made safe.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently supporting West Midlands Police as they deal with an incident in Duddeston.

“As a result, some train services are currently disrupted. We will keep you updated with information as we receive it.”

Later on Tuesday, West Midlands Police told The Independent that the device had been removed and services would reopen.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “The EOD bomb disposal team attended and made the mortar safe. The exclusion zone has been lifted and nearby railway line reopened.”

In an update, National Rail said: “All lines have now reopened following an earlier wartime bomb near the railway at Birmingham New Street.”

