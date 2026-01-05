First China–Azerbaijan freight train of 2026 departs via Middle Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

A China–Europe freight train carrying 45 containers of photovoltaic modules for the China Energy Engineering Group has departed from the city of Xi’an.

This is the first train to depart from China via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the Middle Corridor, in 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The train, which departed on January 1, will pass through the Khorgos border crossing into Kazakhstan and eventually arrive in Baku via the Caspian Sea.

The prompt delivery of photovoltaic modules to Baku was made possible thanks to the active participation of Xi'an in the construction of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as the consistent efforts undertaken by the corridor's member partners to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Currently, train traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route has become more intensive, and transportation time has been reduced from 15-23 days to about 11 days.

The Trans-Caspian route of the China-Europe freight train (Xian) was first put into operation in October 2019, and by the end of November 2025, a total of 466 trips had been made on this route.

News.Az