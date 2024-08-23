UNICEF seeks $16.5M to tackle mpox outbreak in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has called for $16.5 million to enhance its response to the mpox outbreak in East and Southern Africa.

According to Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF's regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, the region is facing a growing outbreak of mpox, with confirmed cases in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and South Africa, News.Az reports.Burundi has reported over 500 mpox cases across approximately 25 of its 49 districts, as noted by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).UNICEF highlighted that nearly 60% of the detected cases involve children and adolescents under 20 years old, with 21% of cases affecting children under 5 years old.Kadilli emphasized the need for immediate lifesaving measures, risk communication, cross-border collaboration, and investments in health system strengthening, essential services, and programs focused on child wellbeing.The new variant of the mpox virus (clade Ib) has been identified in all affected countries except South Africa, raising concerns about its potential for widespread transmission, particularly among young children.UNICEF also expressed worry about the secondary effects of the outbreak, including stigma, discrimination, and disruptions to education for children and adolescents.The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the hardest-hit country, with nearly 18,000 mpox cases reported since the start of 2024, according to Africa CDC data.

