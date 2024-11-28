Unidentified drones continue to appear over US military bases in UK - media
Photo: Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA/picture alliance
Unidentified drones reportedly continue to fly over US Air Force bases in the United Kingdom.According to a spokesman for the US Air Force Command in Europe, "small unmanned aerial systems continue to be spotted since November 20" near and over the bases at Lakenheath and Mildenhall (Suffolk, England), as well as Feltwell (Norfolk) and Fairford (Gloucestershire), News.Az reports, citing The Times.
He suggested the incidents could be part of a "sinister plot."
In response, around 60 British military experts have been stationed at US airbases across the UK to operate a counter-UAV system capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing the drones. The UAVs, which vary in size and configuration, appear to be flown by skilled operators, with flights coordinated over several days, according to US military officials.
Maria Eagle, a senior UK defense official, assured that the government is taking measures to protect personnel and military facilities, promising that those responsible for the drone activities will face legal action.
Former Pentagon official Mark Cancian speculated that the drones were likely targeting the most sensitive areas of the bases and suggested they were not shot down due to security concerns.