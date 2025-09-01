Unification church leader denies involvement in political bribery in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of South Korea’s Unification Church has denied any role in directing the group to bribe a former First Lady and a politician close to ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, as the church faces scrutiny in a criminal investigation involving the former presidential couple.

Special prosecutors indicted former First Lady Kim Keon Hee last Friday on bribery and related charges, amid a widening probe into South Korea’s political scandals and martial law crisis. Kim is accused of receiving bribes valued at 80 million won ($57,631), including two Chanel bags and a diamond necklace, from a church official in exchange for using her influence to benefit the church’s business interests, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kweon Seong-dong, a veteran politician linked to former President Yoon, is also under investigation for allegedly receiving illicit political funds from the same church official. Kweon has denied the allegations, calling the investigation politically motivated.

In a statement read by an announcer on Sunday, Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja said: “False information is being spread that our church provided illegal political funds under my directive. I take this opportunity to state this clearly: I have never directed any illegal political favors or financial transactions.” This marks her first direct response to the ongoing probe.

Lawyers for Kim Keon Hee have similarly denied the bribery allegations. The church official implicated in the case has been arrested and indicted for violating anti-graft laws. The Unification Church, formally the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has expressed regret over failing to prevent misconduct by a senior official but denies any institutional involvement.

The Justice Ministry has requested parliamentary approval to arrest Kweon, a lawmaker from the opposition People Power Party, for allegedly violating political fund laws. Parliament, controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, is expected to vote on the request, after which a court will determine whether to approve the arrest.

Kweon posted on Facebook Sunday that he is prepared to defend himself in court and maintain his innocence, insisting the investigation is politically motivated.

News.Az