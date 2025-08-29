South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee indicted for bribery

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee, the wife of ousted ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, has been indicted on bribery and other charges, prosecutors announced Friday, marking another major turn in the country’s deepening political scandal.

Kim, who was arrested earlier this month, faces accusations ranging from stock fraud to bribery involving business figures, religious leaders, and a political broker. If convicted, she could face years in prison, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Following the indictment, Kim issued an apology, vowing to face trial without excuses.

“Just as moonlight shines brightly in the darkest night, I too will endure this time, looking to my truth and heart,” she said through her lawyers, without addressing specific charges.

Kim’s husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, is already on trial for insurrection after a failed attempt to impose martial law in December, which led to his impeachment and removal from office in April. Both Yoon and Kim remain in detention.

Prosecutors also indicted former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday, accusing him of abetting insurrection and perjury. Han briefly served as acting president after Yoon’s impeachment but later resigned to run in June’s election, a bid that collapsed amid divisions within the conservative bloc.

Kim Keon Hee has been embroiled in numerous controversies for over 15 years, many of which damaged Yoon’s presidency and conservative party. Her lawyers deny the bribery claims, calling some reports of alleged gifts “groundless speculation.”

The widening investigation under liberal President Lee Jae Myung’s administration signals one of the most dramatic political downfalls in South Korea’s modern history, engulfing both Yoon and his wife.

