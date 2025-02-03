United Airlines flight evacuated after plane catches fire on runway - VIDEO

A United flight from Houston to New York caught fire during takeoff on Sunday morning. (FOX 26/Ashlyn Sharp)

A United Airlines flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after an engine issue forced it to abort takeoff, according to the FAA.

The FAA says that the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 had to stop their takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a "reported engine issue" around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing US media.

A video spread on social media shows the wing of the United Airlines plane on fire.

In the video you can hear a flight attendant asking for passengers to stay in their seats.

"No, it's on fire!" one of the passengers can be heard saying.

Passengers had to use stairs and the emergency slide to get off of the plane, according to the Houston Fire Department. Video shows a group of fliers standing on the Tarmac.

No injuries were reported.

Houston Fire says they did not have to put out a fire in connection to the incident.

The Airbus A319 was flying to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

104 passengers and five crewmembers were onboard at the time.

A different aircraft will take fliers to New York at 12:30 p.m., according to Houston Airports.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

News.Az