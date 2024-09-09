Unknown man attacks Serbian ambassador in Madrid

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a troubling incident in Madrid, Serbian Ambassador to Spain, Irena Sharac, was assaulted by an unidentified man while she was speaking on the phone in Serbian.

Witnesses described the attacker as likely of Albanian origin based on his speech, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The man approached Sharac, asked her about her nationality, and then kicked her in the back before fleeing. Attempts by bystanders to detain the attacker were unsuccessful. The police arrived quickly and have launched an investigation into the assault.Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić condemned the attack in a social media statement, calling it “unacceptable.” He emphasized that “Such acts of violence are unacceptable and must be met with swift and decisive action” and called for a thorough investigation and accountability for the perpetrator.

