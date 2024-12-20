UNSC passes resolution on protecting children in armed conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday calling for the protection of children in situations of armed conflict, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The resolution, spearheaded by Malta, received the votes of all 15 members of the Council.Co-sponsored by over 100 UN member states, the resolution condemned all violations of international law regarding the recruitment and use of children in armed conflicts.It urged all relevant parties to obey the international obligations related to the protection of children who might be affected by armed conflicts and urged for full cooperation with the UN.The resolution further demanded all member states, as well as the UN, include child protection in all relevant activities regarding conflicts.

News.Az