+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of United Parcel Service (UPS) fell in early trading Tuesday after the logistics giant reported quarterly earnings that missed Wall Street estimates and declined to provide an updated full-year guidance.

The earnings shortfall rattled investors amid concerns about ongoing challenges in the shipping and delivery industry, including inflationary pressures, labor costs, and evolving consumer demand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Details of UPS’s financial results were not publicly disclosed beyond the earnings miss, as the company chose not to update its outlook for 2025, leaving analysts uncertain about the near-term trajectory.

The broader market showed mixed reactions amid ongoing trade negotiations and economic concerns, as highlighted in Barron’s analysis on the complexities facing President Trump’s trade deals with Japan, the EU, and China.

News.Az