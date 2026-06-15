Georgia hosts Serbian president Vučić on historic official visit

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Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić has arrived in Georgia for an official visit accompanied by his wife and a state delegation.

He was welcomed at Tbilisi International Airport by Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, who described the visit as a significant milestone in bilateral relations and the first-ever visit by a Serbian head of state to Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

Kvrivishvili said the visit would help strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, noting that high-level meetings, including discussions between the leaders, were planned during the trip.

“The visit of the President of Serbia will be of crucial importance for strengthening trade and economic relations between our countries, as important bilateral meetings will also take place within the framework of the visit, including at the level of leaders,” she said.

She added that the timing of the visit was particularly important given ongoing negotiations between Georgia and Serbia on a free trade agreement.

“The significance of the visit is further underscored in the context of the current negotiations between Georgia and Serbia, which envisage the signing of a free trade agreement between the countries,” Kvrivishvili said.

She emphasised that the agreement would have a substantial economic impact, including an increase in trade turnover and Georgian exports.

“This agreement will be of great importance for both countries, trade turnover will increase, and it is especially important to highlight the progress achieved in the negotiations with Serbia. We believe this will be a precedent-setting decision, where two states sign a free trade agreement in such a short period of time, which will contribute to the development of trade and economic relations, increase exports from Georgia, and will be important for the further economic development of our country,” she said.

News.Az