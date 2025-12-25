US actor Pat Finn dies aged 60

+ ↺ − 16 px

US actor Pat Finn, known for roles in popular TV shows including Friends, Seinfeld, and The Middle, has died at the age of 60.

Finn, a performer celebrated for his comedy and improvisation, passed away at his Los Angeles home on Monday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He had been undergoing cancer treatment since 2022.

In a statement on social media, his family said, “Pat never met a stranger—only friends he didn’t know yet.” They added that he had “lived his life fully—with joy and exuberance.”

Finn's first television role was on the George Wendt Show in 1995, where he appeared as the titular character's brother. He also had a recurring role on Murphy Brown between 1995 and 1997.

He starred as Joe Mayo in Seinfeld in 1998, playing a party host known to delegate burdensome jobs to his guests.

He made guest appearances on popular shows throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, including on the King of Queens, Friends, That '70s Show, and House.

Finn was perhaps best known for his role as Bill Norwood in The Middle, featuring across eight seasons between 2011 and 2018.

His film credits include It's Complicated (2009) and Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012).

Beyond his on-screen roles, Finn was an improv performer and also taught at the University of Colorado, where he was an adjunct professor. He was part of an six-person improv troupe called Beer Shark Mice.

"Pat coached, befriended and mentored countless students throughout the years and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone anywhere who has an unkind word to say about him," his family wrote.

In a tribute to Finn, fellow actor Richard Kind said there was "no kinder, gentler, funnier, down to earth person you could encounter".

"Always positive, helping you be funnier and better. A great dad, a great guy," Kind wrote on Instagram.

Finn is survived by his wife Donna, three children, and his parents and siblings.

