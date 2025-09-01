US administration allows National Guard Deployment in major cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The administration of US President Donald Trump allows that National Guard troops will be deployed in a number of other major cities in addition to Washington and Chicago, News.Az reports via US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem who stated this on CBS television.

Asked about the timing of a possible deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago, Noem said the administration plans to "dedicate additional resources" to anti-crime operations in the city, but declined to provide any details. The host also asked her whether National Guard troops could be deployed to other U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts.

"I think a lot of cities have a problem with crime and violence, so we're not ruling anything out. We're trying to make sure we have the resources and the equipment to intervene," Noem said. She said big cities, including Chicago, Boston and San Francisco, California, "should be looking" to the federal government to join forces to fight crime.

