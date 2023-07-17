US ambassador to UN meets with Ukrainian foreign minister in New York City

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in New York City on Monday, Newz.az reports.

Thomas-Greenfield and Kuleba “discussed their deep disappointment in Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world,” according to a readout from Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US Mission to the UN.

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield expressed continued solidarity with the Ukrainian people and commended them for courageously defending their country against Russia’s war of aggression,” Evans said. “She reiterated the United States’ commitment to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine, rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, and to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

In a statement earlier Monday, the White House warned that Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Ukraine grain deal “will worsen food insecurity and harm millions of vulnerable people around the world” and urged Russia to “immediately reverse its decision.”

