US and Canadian warships hold joint drills in South China Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian naval ship HMCS Ottawa conducted a joint exercise with the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Higgins in the South China Sea, as reported by the Canadian Joint Operations Command. This comes amid growing tensions in the region, News.az reports citing foreign media .

During the Jan. 8 to 11 drills, codenamed Noble Wolverine, both ships “navigated through the South China Sea’s international waters while conducting communications exercises, flight operations and anti-submarine warfare training,” the command announced on its feed on the X social media site on Sunday.The Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa also sailed near Scarborough Shoal, where the Chinese and Philippine coast guards have been engaged in a cat-and-mouse game for weeks.The disputed chain of reefs is inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone but under China’s de-facto control.Beijing has deployed its largest coast guard ship, dubbed “The Monster” for its size, to the area since the beginning of the year, which Manila sees as “an act of intimidation, coercion and aggression.”The passing Canadian warship was closely followed by Chinese naval ships, Canada’s CTV News reported.

News.Az