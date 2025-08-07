US and South Korea delay some joint military drills until September

The United States and South Korea announced they will carry out regular joint military drills from August 18 to prepare for potential emergencies on the Korean Peninsula. However, some exercises will be postponed until September, possibly as an effort to reduce tensions with North Korea.

In a news conference in Seoul on Thursday, military spokespersons said the regular Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise in South Korea will run through August 28, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The officials said the drills will be aimed at enhancing the militaries' ability to respond to possible nuclear, missile and drone attacks by North Korea. They will be held as North Korea deepens its military cooperation with Russia.

The officials also said that about 20 of around 40 planned field training exercises will be rescheduled to next month.

The South Korean military said this was due to a comprehensive assessment based on factors including unusually hot weather and maintaining a balanced combined defense posture year-round.

But some South Korean media have reported that South Korean efforts to ease tensions with North Korea were behind the rescheduling.

Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, denounced the US-South Korea joint drills in a statement. South Korea's Unification Minister later indicated that the administration might adjust the exercises.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is aiming for an early resumption of dialogue with North Korea. Loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts against North Korea along their border were suspended shortly after his inauguration in June.

It remains unclear how North Korea will respond to the postponement of some of the drills.

News.Az