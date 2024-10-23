US and Turkmenistan discuss joint methane emission reduction initiatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US and Turkmenistan have pinpointed climate change, especially cooperation on reducing methane emissions, as a key partnership focus, News.Az reports.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Akhmet Gurbanov, and Director of the Central Asian Department of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US Department of State Mark Cameron discussed the issue in a meeting.Both parties shared insights on the current status and future potential of their bilateral relations during the discussions. They identified key areas for partnership, including political cooperation, trade and economic connections, climate change, and humanitarian efforts.To conclude the meeting, participants highlighted the significance of strengthening mutually beneficial and constructive dialogue.

News.Az