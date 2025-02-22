US and Ukraine close to finalizing mineral rights agreement
The US and Ukraine are nearing the finalization of a deal that would grant the US valuable mineral rights, a move the Trump administration has pushed for as compensation for military aid provided to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, according to a new report.
An agreement could be finalized as early as Saturday, though negotiations are still ongoing, the Wall Street Journal said Friday, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. The specific terms of the deal remain unclear, News.Az reports citing foriegn media.
Ukraine initially refused to sign the agreement earlier this week, leading to tensions between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and raising concerns about a potential rift between Washington and Kyiv.
In a nightly video address on Friday, Zelenskyy signaled progress, saying US and Ukrainian negotiators were working on a draft agreement.
“This is an agreement that can strengthen our relations, and the key is to work out the details to ensure its effectiveness,” he said. “I look forward to the outcome—a just result.”
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented Zelenskyy with a proposal during a visit to Kyiv last week. However, Ukraine declined to sign at the time, citing the need for further review and a request for security guarantees. Ukrainian officials noted they had only a few hours to examine the proposal before it was formally presented.