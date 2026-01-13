US announces outlook for oil production in Azerbaijan for 2027

Energy Information Administration (EIA) under the US Department of Energy has announced its forecast for the average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Azerbaijan for 2027, News.az reports.

The average daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in the country in 2027 will be at the level of 540 thousand barrels.

According to the report, the indicator recorded in Azerbaijan in 2025 was 570 thousand barrels (in accordance with the forecast).

According to the EIA's assumption, the daily production of oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in the country in 2026 will be 540 thousand barrels (the forecast has not changed).

