Nine Indonesians return home after Gaza flotilla interception

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Nine Indonesian nationals detained after the Israeli military intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian aid vessel bound for Gaza are now on their way back to Indonesia, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The volunteers departed Israeli territory for Istanbul, Türkiye, and are expected to continue their journey home shortly, Sugiono said in a statement released via the official YouTube account of Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Sugiono, the release and repatriation of the nine Indonesians were secured through intensive diplomatic efforts and close coordination by the Indonesian government following reports of the interception.

He also expressed appreciation to the Turkish government for its role in supporting and facilitating the repatriation process.

Sugiono reiterated Indonesia’s condemnation of what he described as inhumane treatment of the volunteers during their detention, saying it constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

He added that the government would continue to monitor the situation and ensure the safe return of all Indonesian citizens involved in the mission.

News.Az