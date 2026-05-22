Ethiopia highlights health progress at World Health Assembly in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ethiopian delegation outlined national efforts aimed at improving public health outcomes, with a particular focus on maternal and child healthcare and long-term system strengthening.

Speaking at the assembly, Dr. Mekdes Daba said Ethiopia has recorded encouraging progress in reducing maternal and child mortality, referring to findings from a recent national public health survey, News.Az reports, citing All Africa.

She said the government will continue working toward universal health coverage by prioritising primary health care and strengthening a resilient national health system across the country.

The minister also stressed the importance of supporting health professionals, expanding disease prevention and control measures, and increasing community participation in healthcare delivery.

Dr. Mekdes reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to cooperation with the World Health Organization, the African Union, partner countries and international organisations in achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

News.Az