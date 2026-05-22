Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump amid US-Iran diplomacy

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US stock futures edged higher as investors awaited updates on peace negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) rose 0.3 percent, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F), which are more heavily weighted toward technology stocks, gained 0.5 percent, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Stocks had already rebounded on Thursday after comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and signals from Iranian media suggested progress in discussions aimed at reaching a peace agreement between the two countries.

Markets began the week on a weaker footing amid concerns that persistent inflation could force the Federal Reserve to maintain or increase interest rates. However, renewed optimism over US-Iran talks has eased some investor fears, with expectations that easing geopolitical tensions could help reduce price pressures.

On Friday, the University of Michigan will release its latest consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data, offering further insight into how households view the economic impact of ongoing global tensions.

Earnings season is also nearing its end, with major US government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) scheduled to report results before the market opens.

News.Az