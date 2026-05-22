Rashid Khan reflects on form as Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in IPL clash

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Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has spoken about managing form and consistency as Gujarat Titans prepare for their Indian Premier League encounter against Chennai Super Kings, according to ESPN.

The discussion comes ahead of the IPL 2026 fixture, where both teams are aiming to strengthen their positions in the tournament standings, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Rashid Khan said that even top players go through difficult matches and emphasized the importance of staying mentally strong during fluctuating form in a long tournament.

He noted that performance in cricket can vary from game to game, and players must focus on learning from setbacks while staying prepared for opportunities on better days.

The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are set to face each other in a high-profile IPL 2026 match as both sides continue their campaigns in the league.

News.Az