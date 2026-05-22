New police report sheds light on Britney Spears arrest incident

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A newly released police report has revealed further details surrounding the arrest of Britney Spears in California earlier this year, according to German media outlet Stern.

The report provides additional information about the circumstances of the incident, which has already drawn widespread international attention, News.Az reports, citing Stern.

According to the report, Spears was detained following an incident involving erratic driving and suspected impairment, with officers documenting her behaviour during the arrest.

Authorities noted signs of intoxication and described unusual and inconsistent behaviour while she was being questioned.

The incident forms part of ongoing legal proceedings linked to the March 2026 arrest, in which Spears was later charged and agreed to a plea deal involving probation, fines, and mandatory treatment requirements.

News.Az