US approves $567 mln in defense aid for Taiwan

The White House announced late Sunday the approval by President Joe Biden $567 million in defense support for Taiwan.

The White House said in a statement that Biden approved the drawdown of up to $567 million in “defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan,” News.Az reports.This announcement falls under the US Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and comes just before the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory.On the same day, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders participated in a ceremony at Tiananmen Square to honor fallen heroes in anticipation of the foundation day celebrations on October 1.Since the Biden administration took office in 2021, the US has conducted 16 arms sales to Taiwan, in addition to military aid.

