US approves military aid to Egypt, overlooking rights issues

The Biden administration has announced $1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt, despite ongoing concerns about human rights abuses under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Normally, part of that aid would be subject to conditions requiring Egypt to implement improvements to its human rights record. But on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress that the military assistance would not face the usual conditions.A spokesperson for the US State Department later explained that those requirements were waived in the name of national security.“This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt’s specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalise a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” the spokesperson told the news outlet Reuters.

