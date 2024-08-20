US approves sale of Apache helicopters to South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of up to 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters, logistics and support to South Korea in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea of AH-64E Apache Helicopters and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $3.5 billion,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement , News.Az reports.According to the statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency has already delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.South Korea would also buy up to 76 GE T700 engines, two installed in each helicopter, plus four more spares. And each helicopter would get its own AN/ASQ-170 Modernized Target Acquisition and Designation Sight.Along with the helicopters, South Korea also wants to buy hundreds of missiles to arm them — including 456 Hellfire Missiles, 6 Captive Air Training Missiles and 152 Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles.The primary vendors for the proposed sale to South Korea are Boeing and Lockheed Martin.South Korea previously purchased 36 AH-64E Apaches in 2013, an order that was completed in early 2017.

News.Az