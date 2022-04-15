Yandex metrika counter

US assesses two Ukrainian missiles struck Russian warship

US assesses two Ukrainian missiles struck Russian warship

Two Ukrainian Neptune missiles hit the Moskva — Russia’s flagship in the Black Sea — earlier this week, a senior defense official said Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

A more detailed assessment from an American official said that the strike and subsequent sinking of the ship was the result of a Ukrainian missile.

CNN reported yesterday the US believed with “medium confidence” that Ukraine’s version of events regarding a missile strike on the warship — which Moscow has disputed — was accurate, according to a source familiar with the intelligence.


